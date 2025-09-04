Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Capped 24 Violent Hours in City

The August 27 Minneapolis Catholic school shooting capped 24 hours of gun violence that had already left innocents dead in the city before the trans shooter targeted schoolchildren.

KARE11 reported that “three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings” in Minneapolis between the afternoon of August 26 and the morning of August 27.

Then, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the 27th, the trans shooter attacked the Catholic school, shooting at children as they were attending Mass.

WATCH — Disgusting! Minneapolis Mayor Mocks “Thoughts and Prayers” for Catholic School Shooting Victims:

FOX News noted that the attack on the school was “the fourth major shooting in less than 24 hours.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara addressed the gun violence after the first three shootings occurred, saying, “Across three separate multiple-victim shootings, eight people have been injured by gunfire and three have lost their lives. While this level of violence is cause for concern, our resolve to fight for the safety of every person in our community is unwavering.”

O’Hara spoke again on August 27, following the Catholic school shooting. ABC News quoted him referring to the shooting as a “deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping.”

He praised the quick-thinking staff, saying that “within seconds heroic staff moved students under the pews.”

Minnesota has numerous gun controls, none of which prevented the shootings that culminated in the Catholic school attack. Breitbart News noted that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is now pushing for more gun control.

