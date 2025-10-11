Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed numerous gun control bills Friday, one of which broadens California’s red flag law by adding to the people who can seek an order to have an individual’s guns removed.

The legislation, AB 1344, adds district attorneys to the already extensive list of people who can seek the issuance of a court order blocking gun possession.

AB 1344 explains the length that a person may be banned from possessing a gun–one to five years, with the option to renew the prohibition another one to five years–and notes, “Existing law allows a petition for these gun violence restraining orders to be made by a law enforcement officer, or an immediate family member, employer, coworker, or teacher, as specified, of the subject of the petition.”

The bill language goes on to say that district attorneys in four counties–“Alameda, El Dorado, Santa Clara, and Ventura”– will be added to the list of people who can petition for orders barring a person from possessing a gun.

Breitbart News reported that Newsom also signed legislation Friday that will place gun controls on the sale of firearm barrels, requiring such sales to be conducted by licensed firearms dealers. Those dealers will be required to do an “eligibility check” on the buyer before selling the barrel, and the buyer will have to pay a $5 fee for the check.

Moreover, Newsom signed the “Glock ban” bill Friday, banning new sales of one of the most popular pistols in the world.

