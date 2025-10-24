An alleged intruder was shot Wednesday around 7 a.m. while trying to forcibly enter a residence in San Bernardino County, California.

The Daily Press reported that the alleged intruder, identified as 39-year-old Todd Johnson, was found wounded near the residence when deputies responded to the scene.

In a statement, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said, “The investigation revealed…Johnson approached the residence and attempted to forcibly enter the home. An occupant of the residence shot the suspect.”

The Sheriff’s Department noted, “Johnson will remain in custody while receiving care and will be booked for residential robbery upon medical clearance.”

No one in the residence was harmed during the incident.

