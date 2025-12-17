On Wednesday, the Providence Police Department released photos showing an individual they say “was in proximity of the person of interest.”

The Providence PD posted:

The release of the photos of this person comes two days after the Providence PD released video of a “person of interest” and asked for the public’s help:

The FBI subsequently released photos of the “person of interest” and announced “a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.”

Breitbart News reported that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha (D) admitted Tuesday there are “few, if any” cameras in the area where Saturday’s shooting at Brown University occurred.

Reuters summarized Neronha’s comments: “Officials said there were limited cameras inside the engineering and physics building where the shooting took place, and that none had recorded any clear footage of the gunman.” For this reason, the majority of the photos and videos released to the public appear to come from the nearby neighborhood.

