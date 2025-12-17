Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) pushed an “assault weapons” ban in an X post two days after an attacker with a 9mm pistol opened fire in a Brown University classroom.

Welch posted:

Welch also pushed for “universal background checks” and gun storage laws, although nothing is known at this point regarding how the pistol used in the attack was acquired–the attacker has not been located or apprehended.

Gun control proponents and activists frequently push for more laws before the facts in a particular instance are known.

For example, Breitbart News noted that Gabby Giffords reacted to the Brown University shooting–before specific details regarding the attack were known–by urging Congress to take action.

