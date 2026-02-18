Hero Who Grabbed Trans Shooter’s Gun at Hockey Rink Recounts Deadly Last Moments

Michael Black told his wife to run then lunged for the transgender shooter’s gun at Dennis M. Lynch arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Monday afternoon.

Black was at the hockey game where 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, a transgender man who also went by “Roberta,” shot his family members.

WCVB reported that Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said, “A good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that’s probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event.”

Black was at the game to watch a friend’s son and he heard the gunshots. He told his wife and another individual with them to run then jumped at the transgender shooter and grabbed his gun.

“I just grabbed, went for the gun and I got my hand caught,” Black said.

When he said his hand was “caught” he meant it was pinched between the slide and the chamber, preventing another round from being seated and therefore preventing the pistol from going into battery.

Black said other bystanders began jumping in: “They’re trying to tackle him. And then he fell down, and he fell right towards me. So he was on his back.”

He noted that the transgender shooter pulled out a second gun and killed himself with it while they were trying to subdue him.

Breitbart News pointed out that the transgender shooter had warned about going “berserk” the day before the attack.

