Ice Rink Trans Shooter’s Son in Jail for Setting Church Fires

The son of the transgender shooter who opened fire in a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, ice rink is currently serving a prison sentence for setting fires to “a predominantly black church,” according to the New York Post.

The Post noted that the son, Kevin Colantonio, is one of six children the transgender shooter had with three different women.

The fires were set in 2024. WPRI pointed out that “Colantonio was sentenced last year to more than six years in prison for using gasoline to set multiple fires along the exterior of Shiloh Gospel Temple.”

No one was harmed in the fires, as the church was empty at the time they were set. But police found writings in a notebook in Colantonio’s home, some of which said, “Gun everyone down that isn’t white, if one is white spread the gospel. Always give our bloodline a chance.”

Colantonio’s father, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, was a transgender who went by the name “Roberta,” and he opened fire on his family members during a high school hockey game Monday.

