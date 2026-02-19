The transgender shooter who allegedly killed two of his family members at a high school hockey game Monday was armed with two handguns, both of which were acquired legally.

The transgender suspected shooter, Robert Dorgan, went by the name “Roberta.”

WION reported that the guns possessed by Dorgan at the time of the shooting were “a Glock 10mm and a SIG Sauer P226.” They also noted that Dorgan had a concealed carry permit from Florida.

Breitbart News has repeatedly shown that the majority of high-profile shooters during the past 19 years have acquired their guns via background checks.

Below is a short list of some of the high-profile attackers or alleged attackers who passed checks to acquire firearms: Dallas ICE attacker (September 24, 2025)

Minneapolis Catholic School attacker (August 27, 2025)

UNLV attacker (December 6, 2023)

Louisville Old National Bank attacker (April 10, 2023)

Nashville Christian school attacker (March 27, 2023)

Uvalde School attacker (May 24, 2022)

Buffalo grocery attacker (May 14, 2022)

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta-area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church attacker (June 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

Despite the fact that so many attackers acquire their guns via background checks, one of the left’s more prominent knee-jerk reactions to high profile shootings is a call for more background checks.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.