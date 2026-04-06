Dallas: Alleged Intruder Shot, Hospitalized in Critical Condition

An alleged intruder was shot Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, just before 6 a.m. and hospitalized in critical condition.

WFAA reported that officers “responded to a burglary in progress” call and found the wounded man.

Police indicated their preliminary investigation found the “suspect…[was] attempting to enter a home was shot by a person inside.

The DFW Scanner noted that “the injured suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition by Dallas Fire-Rescue.”

Breitbart News pointed out a Chicago homeowner faced an alleged intruder early Monday morning and that the suspect allegedly charged at him.

The Chicago homeowner responded by shooting at the suspect, striking him in the chest and killing him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.