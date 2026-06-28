Chris Murphy: Trump Trying to ‘Rig the Election’ with SAVE America Act

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump is trying to “rig the election” with the SAVE America Act.

Murphy said, “In Connecticut, you know, we have safe and secure elections. This whole idea behind the SAVE [America] Act is trying to push a mythology that our elections aren’t secure. Our rigged. That’s not true. The problem with the SAVE [America] Act is that they don’t really care about the voter ID provision. That’s not why they’re pushing to say that they care about a provision that would create a national voter list, that would allow Trump to go in and take people out of it, so he could claim that the wrong people voted in state elections. It’s actually why a lot of Republicans in the Senate don’t support the SAVE [America] Act. Donald Trump is the most unpopular president in the recent history of this country. And so he is trying to rig the election.

He added, “There is no evidence, no evidence, zero evidence in this country, that there is a problem at scale with people faking their identification in elections. And again, let’s just dispense with the idea that that’s what this bill is about. That’s not what this bill is about. This bill is about trying to create a national voter list that creates the pretext for Donald Trump to try to say that state elections have been rigged or manipulated.”

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