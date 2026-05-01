VIDEO: K9 Handler Allegedly Pulls Dog Back After It Flags WHCD Attacker

Security footage near the magnetometers used by law enforcement at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) appears to show a K9 pick up on the alleged attacker and move toward him, only to have the K9 handler pull the dog back.

In the footage, some law enforcement personnel can be seen leaning against a wall while two Secret Service officers appear to be taking down one of the two magnetometers, perhaps readying it for disassembly and/or loading into transport.

In the background of the footage a law enforcement K9 can seen pulling its handler, moving through a door into a room off to side of the hall. The handler pulls the dog back, turns and walks away, and within seconds the alleged WHCD attacker comes running out of the room with shotgun in hand.

Law enforcement shot at the alleged attacker and apprehended him. The only firearm-related injury of the night was that of a Secret Service member, who took a round in his bullet proof vest.

Breitbart News pointed to a report cited by the Los Angeles Times that indicated the alleged WHCD attacker described himself as a “friendly federal assassin.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.