MMA Fighter Sean Strickland Asks Fans to Help Pick His Next Gun

On Monday, MMA fighter Sean Strickland used two X posts to describe what he wants in a new pistol so fans can help him find a gun that matches the description.

Strickland posted:

An hour later, he followed with a post containing more details:

The CZ P-09 C Nocturne SR pistol is chambered in 9mm, ships with 17-round, flush-fitting magazines (a total of 18 rounds counting the one in the chamber), and it comes from the factory with a threaded barrel for suppressors. Every CZ pistol we have taken to the range has delivered remarkable, repeatable accuracy and reliability.

The Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Metal with threaded barrel ships with flush-fitting 17-round magazines, and that is a total of 18 rounds when you count one in the chamber. The M2.0 Metal sells for less than $1,000 but delivers accuracy on par with guns costing three times as much.

Breitbart News reviewed a Stealth Additive Works SHIV 9mm suppressor, which we put on a Palmetto State Armory full-size Dagger pistol and shot around 400 rounds through it. The Dagger cycled like a champ, and the two-ounce SHIV 9mm suppressor was so light it did not interfere with the pistol’s balance in the slightest. The Dagger ships with flush-fitting 17-round magazines, making a total capacity of 17+1 to reach the 18 rounds Strickland wants.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.