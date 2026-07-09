Judge: Injunction Against Virginia ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Is Statewide

Washington County Judge Jeffrey L. Campbell clarified his injunction against Virginia’s “assault weapons” ban Wednesday, making clear the injunction is statewide.

Breitbart News reported that the NRA secured a preliminary injunction against the ban from Judge Campbell on June, 29, 2026. The plaintiffs were represented by state Sen. Bill Stanley (R).

WWBT noted that the Virginia Attorney General’s office responded to the injunction by saying that “it only applied to a handful of localities and the Virginia State Police.”

But on Wednesday, Judge Campbell made clear that his injunction is statewide.

The injunction also blocks enforcement of a law that prohibits “carrying assault firearms in public areas across the Commonwealth.”

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D) responded to Judge Campbell’s clarification by telling The Mercury, “…[W]e are going to continue to fight to enforce the bills that were passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Spanberger.”

Judge Campbell’s ruling goes into effect July 21, 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.