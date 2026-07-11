One Player Killed, Two Crowd Members Injured in Shooting at Harlem Basketball Tourney

One player was killed and two crowd members were injured during a shooting at the Kingdome Basketball Tournament in Harlem about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The New York Post reported that the player, 35-year-old Kinu Rochford, “was shot while watching between games.”

First responders performed life saving efforts on Rochford, and he was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

Two crowd members — a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman — were also shot, but their wounds were non-life-threatening.

PIX11 confirmed that Rochford formerly played for Fairleigh Dickinson University. The university reacted to Rochford’s death by posting to social media: “FDU is devastated to hear of the tragic passing of former men’s basketball player Kinu Rochford (‘13). A standout Knight and leader, Rochford built a legacy in Hackensack.”

A resident who lives near where the tournament was held said, “It’s completely disheartening. We live in a world where it’s completely gun violence and violence altogether… and to be in this place — it’s supposed to be the summer and you’re having fun. It’s a tournament and you can’t even do that because you’re worried about getting shot.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety’s research ranks New York number 4 in the nation for gun control.

The controls include a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a bump stock ban, a “Glock Switches” ban, “Ghost Gun” regulations, a microstamping requirement for new handguns, a ban on being armed on college campuses for self-defense, and many more.

The NRA-ILA noted that NY also requires a permit to purchase and the registration of handguns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.