Hi-Point JXP 10 M81: American Made, Budget Friendly, Reliable

The Hi-Point JXP 10 M81 is an American-made, +P rated 10mm pistol that delivers a degree of reliability that exceeds what many anticipate when they look at the category of budget-friendly firearms.

For those keeping score at home, we reviewed the Hi-Point YEET Cannon M81 (9mm) in August of last year and were likewise pleasantly surprised at that pistol’s function.

Both guns–the YEET Cannon M81 and the JXP 10 M81–are outfitted with the top-of-the-line Hi-Point design features. They have threaded barrels, aggressive grip texture, red dot-ready rear sights, 1913 rails for lights/lasers, and camo finish, and both ship with 10-round magazines.

We shot over 400 rounds through the YEET Cannon M81 with zero malfunctions–no jams or stovepipes. We repeated that process with the JXP 10 M81 with the same outcome: the JXP 10 M81 went ‘boom’ with round after round after round. (The exception was three rounds of hollow point 10mm that had been kept in a hot Arizona garage for many summers, and we chalked problems with those three rounds up to the case expansion that often occurs with ammo stored in intense heat conditions.)

As we noted in our August review of the YEET Cannon M81, Hi-Point pistols have a larger slide than some shooters are accustomed to seeing. The JPX 10 M81 is no exception to this. However, the larger slide serves a purpose in that Hi-Point pistols operate on a blowback system and the larger slide provides the weight necessary to make that system operate properly. And that slide looks pretty awesome with the camo pattern all over it.

It should be noted that we did not know what to expect recoil-wise when we stepped up from the YEET Cannon M81 9mm to the JPX 10 M81 10mm but the result was non-climactic. The combination of the weight of the JPX 10 M81 and the function of its blowback system resulted in a controllable 10mm pistol that was as comfortable to shoot as it was reliable.

Perhaps the greatest praise I can provide for the JPX 10 M81 is to note that it has been sitting in my driver’s side truck door every time I have gone into the woods for a camping or fishing trip this year. Its 10mm platform has the stopping power needed if a large animal attacks, and range time demonstrated the pistol can be trusted to function reliably if called upon.

Additionally, the JPX 10 M81 has the same lifetime warranty that comes with all Hi-Point pistols.

Conclusion: If you are looking for a budget-friendly 10mm pistol, do not fail to give the JPX 10 M81 a try.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.