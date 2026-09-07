Police Find Guns After Man Charges Ohio Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate

Police “recovered two handguns and a taser” after arresting the 38-year-old man who charged Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton Sunday afternoon, according to FOX 8.

Breitbart News reported that incident, noting that the suspect, Patrick Havas, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. WOIO-TV noted that the man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

FOX 8 pointed out that the weapons recovered post-arrest were not used in the attack. Two people in attendance were injured by being knocked down by the attacker as he charged toward Acton.

The Acton campaign commented on the incident, saying, “While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people. Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate, and vitriol that pits us against one another.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.