Former ‘New Teacher of the Year’ Arrested in Connection with Double Shooting

Former Gonzales, Louisiana, “New Teacher of the Year” Kyle Delaney was arrested Tuesday in connection with a double shooting and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting incident “took place around 5:30 p.m.” Tuesday on St. Vincent Street, WAFB reported. Two people were injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

US Weekly noted that law enforcement think 25-year-old Delaney “arrived at the crime scene where he got out of his vehicle, and fired multiple shots in the direction of the victims before driving away.” He was located and arrested hours later and placed in Ascension Parish Jail.

Delaney was the 2024-2025 “New Teacher of the Year” at Gonzales Middle School.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.