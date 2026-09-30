A manhunt is underway for a United Rentals employee who allegedly shot and critically wounded three fellow employees in Manassas, Virginia, Wednesday morning, then fled the scene.

WTOP reported that incident occurred around 7:00 a.m.

Law enforcement identified the shooting suspect as 37-year-old Marvin Grant, whom they described as “a light-skinned Black man who is about 5’9” with brown eyes and brown hair,” NBC Washington noted.

Grant fled the scene in a Toyota that has a temporary tag from North Carolina, police said.

Manassas City Police Chief Douglas explained that law enforcement believes the shooting was preceded by an altercation. They also believe a handgun was used in the attack.

As for Grant’s whereabouts, Keen said, “We know he’s fled the area. We don’t know where he’s headed to.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.