South African Woman Tortured with Boiling Water in Gruesome Farm Attack

A South African woman was tortured on her farm by burglars who heated a kettle of boiling water and smashed it against her face, intending to do even worse before breaking the kettle and continuing to steal.

South Africa’s City Press reported:

A farm woman’s attackers boiled the kettle several times to throw boiling water over her head and face and “it was almost as if they enjoyed” doing it. The criminals also wanted to boil cooking oil on the gas stove to burn her with it at one point, but then smashed the plastic kettle with boiling water in it against her face. … Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, says no one has been arrested yet, but the investigation continues. “Police are investigating charges of house robbery, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

Farm attacks and murders in South Africa have come into the spotlight because of accusations by President Donald Trump that they are motivated by racial animus and are part of a broader “white genocide” that includes forcible dispossession of white Afrikaner farmers from the land.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to push back on Trump’s claims during a White House visit in May, but his delegation ended up arguing that both black and white South Africans suffer from the brutality of crime in rural areas.

