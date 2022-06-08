China Pressures the World to Join ‘Global Security Initiative’ It Refuses to Define

The Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily on Tuesday continued pushing China’s nebulous “Global Security Initiative,” an unwritten security pact the increasingly aggressive authoritarian nation refuses to define.

The People’s Daily bizarrely cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a reason to accept Chinese leadership in the quest for “global security and peace” – even though Beijing is a close ally of murderous dictator Vladimir Putin and adamantly refuses to condemn his brutal attack on Ukraine, which is not only threatening world peace but causing numerous regional and global humanitarian catastrophes.

“China has always been committed to playing a proactive role in safeguarding global peace and security,” the People’s Daily insisted. That will come as news to the good people of Taiwan, or India, or the Philippines, or Tibet, or Xinjiang, et cetera, ad nauseum.

After rambling at length about the visionary speeches of dictator Xi Jinping, the editorial got around to admitting the Global Security Initiative (GSI) currently exists as nothing but a few “core concepts,” all of which are common Chinese Communist propaganda phrases: “shared benefits,” “sustainable security,” and especially “win-win cooperation,” which the authors managed to work in twice.

The bottom line of all this rhetoric is that China’s brutal rulers are tired of being lectured on their human rights violations, unfair trade practices, aggressive military maneuvers, and technology theft, so they want a new world order in which every dictatorship is left alone to abuse its population – and its Third World client states – in every way it deems necessary to retain power:

The GSI proposed by China believes it is important that countries stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the development paths and social systems independently chosen by people in different countries; abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation; and stay committed to the legitimate security concerns of all countries, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one’s own security at the cost of others’ security. The initiative responds to the historical trends of economic globalization, world multipolarity, and democracy in international relations, stressing that security should feature universal benefits, equal access and inclusiveness based on mutual respect between countries and their observance of the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law. It specified important principles for building a world of universal security at bilateral and multilateral levels.

“Cold War mentality” is Beijing’s go-to phrase for dismissing all criticism of its abuses, especially in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, whose origins China will never allow the world to investigate. “Unilateralism” is China’s preferred euphemism for human rights concerns.

Beijing’s alleged devotion to “legitimate security concerns of all countries” has not motivated it to say a single word in defense of Ukraine. Just as Communist China loves to attend climate change seminars and prattle about “shared sacrifice” while it digs up record amounts of coal and builds dirty power plants across the developing world, so the GSI is little more than China’s aggressive totalitarian rulers aping the language of the free world to present itself as peaceful while it digs nuclear missile silos and plans acts of military aggression.