China Cheers on Trump’s Iran Talks, Supports Tehran Nuclear Program

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, during the latter’s visit to Beijing, that the Chinese Communist Party supported ongoing talks between the Iranian terror state and the administration of President Donald Trump — and supported Iran’s illicit nuclear program.

Wang insisted in his remarks alongside his Iranian counterpart that Iran had a “right to use peaceful nuclear energy” and condemned American sanctions on the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism as “illegal.” In reality, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly expressed alarm at the rate that Iran is enriching uranium, noting that it is at a far higher rate than what is necessary for the development of peaceful nuclear energy.

Araghchi was in Beijing shortly before a third round of talks between the Trump administration and the Islamic regime, mediated by the government of Oman. The talks began after President Trump sent a letter to Iranian “supreme leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in March to open direct talks regarding Iran’s illicit nuclear development. Khamenei rejected the invitation, calling talks with the United States “unintelligent and dishonorable,” but appeared to have yielded to threats from Trump that Iran would experience “bombing the likes of which they have never seen before” if it rejected diplomacy.

After two rounds of “indirect” talks in which Omani diplomats were forced to pass notes back and forth between Araghchi and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, the two sides have agreed to a third round of negotiations, expected to take place on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi endorsed the talks, according to the Iranian state propaganda outlet PressTV.

“The Chinese side commends Iran’s promise not to develop nuclear weapons and respects Iran’s right to utilize nuclear energy peacefully,” it quoted Wang as saying.

“The Chinese foreign minister has expressed support for indirect talks between Iran and the United States, recognizing the Islamic Republic’s right to use peaceful nuclear program,” PressTV reported. “Wang said Beijing opposes the use of force and ‘illegal’ sanctions to try to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue.”

China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency similarly reported that Wang praised Iran’s diplomacy with America, as China allegedly “has always been committed to a political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, and opposes the abuse of force and illegal unilateral sanctions.”

“China appreciates Iran’s commitment to not developing nuclear weapons,” Wang reportedly said, “respects Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, supports Iran in conducting dialogue with all parties — including the United States — and in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests through consultation and negotiation.”

Iran claims that Khamenei issued a fatwa, or religious edict, banning nuclear weapon development, but has never produced any evidence that such a fatwa exists.

Wang also reportedly used the opportunity of meeting with Araghchi to condemn the Trump administration for imposing tariffs on Chinese goods to protect American industry.

“Today’s world is full of turbulence. The United States’ abuse of tariffs has lost people’s support and isolated the country itself from the international community,” Wang claimed. “The international community needs to stand united more than ever to uphold multilateralism and safeguard the basic norms governing international relations.”

In reality, polls show Americans are concerned that communist China has taken advantage of past globalist policies to the detriment of the domestic population.

Araghchi said in a statement from Beijing that he was “very happy” to visit the country.

“Good friends should visit each other frequently. The more friends we have, the easier it is to travel. No matter how the international situation changes, Iran will regard China as a reliable partner worthy of trust,” the foreign minister declared, sharing a photo of his meeting with Wang and other officials.

Araghchi later previewed the third round of talks with America, which have yet to produce any substantive outcome, stating that his country was “cautiously optimistic” about the dialogue.

“There are many differences. We will enter into negotiations seriously on Saturday, and if the other side is also serious, there is room for progress,” he said, according to PressTV. “I have repeatedly said that if the Americans’ only demand is that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, this is achievable… but if they have other demands or impractical and illogical requests, then we will naturally run into problems.”

The Chinese government has expressed support for the dialogue between Iran and America in the past. It is one of the guarantor countries of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, brokered by President Barack Obama in 2015. President Trump withdrew from that agreement in 2018, describing it as a failure. As of 2024, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stated that the deal “exists only on paper and means nothing,” although non-U.S. states are still a party to it.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry applauded Oman for mediating talks with America on Wednesday.

“China commends Oman for its active role in helping to address regional hotspot issues and deescalating regional tensions,” spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question about Iran. “China stands ready to work with Oman to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs and make joint effort for regional peace and stability.”

