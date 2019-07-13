Accused Child Rapist Arrested at Arizona Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national with active warrants on charges of raping a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The illegal alien from Mexico is one of several alleged or convicted child sex offenders arrested by Border Patrol agents this week.

Nogales Station agents arrested a Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border on Wednesday afternoon. The agents conducted a biometric background investigation and learned the 30-year-old man has active warrants from the Spanish Fork, Utah, Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided by Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

The Mexican man will be extradited to Utah where he will face charges of two counts of raping a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, officials reported. Following adjudication in Utah, the illegal alien will face removal proceedings from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The following day, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested another Mexican national with a felony conviction for Child Cruelty, Border Patrol officials reported. Agents observed the man, later identified as 43-year-old Jose Segura-Garcia, illegally cross the border from Mexico about five and one-half miles from the Tecate Port of Entry.

During a biometric background investigation, agents learned that Segura-Garcia received a conviction from a California court for felony Child Cruelty with the possibility of great bodily injury or death in 2009, the report continued. The court sentenced the man to 96 months in state prison.

The Mexican national has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1991 that includes “numerous misdemeanors and felonies, ranging from DUI, robbery, multiple counts of battery, including battery on a spouse with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.” He is being held in federal custody pending further criminal proceedings.

San Diego Sector agents arrested another previously deported child sex offender shortly after midnight on July 6. Agents identified the man as a 53-year-0ld Honduran national previously deported criminal alien.

Officials report a New Hampshire court convicted the Honduran man for Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault against a child in 2008. The court sentenced the criminal alien to six to twelve years in state prison. Immigration officers removed him following the completion of his prison term.

He now faces charges of illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender.

That same day, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector arrested two more convicted sex offenders. The first, another Honduran national, received a conviction in 1998 from a California court for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor. After serving a three-year prison sentence, immigration officers deported him in 2001.

The second arrest came when Eagle Pass Station agents arrested a Mexican national after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande. A biometric background investigation revealed a conviction by a Marion County, Indiana, court in 2009 for sexual battery. Immigration officers deported him in 2009.

Both of these migrants also face new federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

Any of the above migrants face federal prison time of up to 20 years if convicted for illegal re-entry after removal.

“The arrests of these convicted sex offenders illustrate the importance of our agency’s ongoing mission to protect the people of the United States and our communities,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement.