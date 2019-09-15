Border Patrol Agent Disarmed Gunman in El Paso Restaurant

An off-duty El Paso Sector Border Patrol agent disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant. The gunman reportedly fired an unknown number of shots before being disarmed.

“An off-duty Border Patrol agent disarmed a gunman who fired shots inside an El Paso restaurant,” Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted on Sunday. “The agent responded quickly—preventing the gunman from harming anyone.”

Morgan did not say when the incident took place and local news outlets also do not appear to have that information.

Commissioner Morgan said the gunman fired off multiple rounds before being disarmed.

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP media officials for additional information about the shooting. No other information is available at this time.

“Whether on or off-duty, USBP agents protect their communities,” the commissioner concluded. “I’m extremely proud of the agent’s heroic actions!”

On Friday night, a pair of Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents came under fire after stopping a vehicle for an unknown reason. When the vehicle stopped, one of the occupants opened fire on the two Border Patrol agents striking one, Breitbart Texas reported on Saturday.

A Brakettville Border Patrol agent attempted to stop a vehicle on Friday night at about 8 p.m., according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. One of the occupants of the vehicle fired a weapon at the agents, striking one agent.

The second agent returned fire, striking the subject. As other agents quickly arrived, they secured the scene and began to provide emergency medical assistance to the wounded agent and the subject. Agents placed the second subject under arrest.

EMS arrived on the scene and transported the wounded agent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A Texas justice of the peace declared the shooting suspect to be dead at the scene.

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation along with the FBI. Texas Department of Public Safety officials have not responded to a request for additional information.