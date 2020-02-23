$18 Million in Meth, Heroin, Cocaine Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized more than $18 million worth of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in a single drug smuggling incident.

Rio Grande Valley Sector officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility observed a tractor-trailer approaching from Mexico for entry inspection before entering the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas. The officers referred the driver of the rig hauling a shipment of fresh broccoli to a secondary inspection station for further scrutiny.

Officers checked the trailer with a non-intrusive imaging system which led to the discovery of a large number of unusual packages based upon the cargo manifest. The officers followed up with a physical search of the trailer which led to the recovery of 432 packages believed to be filled with narcotics, officials reported.

The officers removed the packages and began testing to determine the type of drugs being smuggled into Texas. They found 341 of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The meth weighed nearly 900 pounds and had an estimated street value of $18 million, officials stated.

Officers also found 87 packages of marijuana weighing more than 200 pounds with an estimated value of about $40,000. They also found three packages containing heroin which weighed 8.82 pounds ($353,000 estimated value) and one package of cocaine weighing 3.31 pounds ($25,500 estimated value).

“This was truly a notable seizure in the commercial environment,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas, said in a written statement. “Our officers’ ability to maintain an excellent enforcement posture while keeping trade flowing and uninterrupted is one of our main priorities.”

The case is now being investigated by ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents. CBP officials seized the drugs and the tractor-trailer. Officials provided no information about the driver of the rig.

Breitbart Texas has reported extensively on the drug and human smuggling activities of the Gulf cartel which controls all smuggling operations in this region.