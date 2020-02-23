Cartel Gunmen Attack Mexican Border City Military Building

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – Cartel gunmen carried out out a successful drive-by attack on a Mexican military building. The building is located just a few blocks from an international bridge that connects the border city of Matamoros to Brownsville, Texas. One Mexican marine sustained a serious injury in his back during the attack.

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon outside the Mexican Navy building in Matamoros when a group of gunmen riding in a white sedan fired an AR-15 rifle multiple times at the front of the building before speeding away. During the attack, gunfire struck one Mexican Marine in his back area.

The attack set off a large deployment of Mexican soldiers, Mexican Marines, and state and federal police who carried out a manhunt in an attempt to locate the gunmen. A Mexican military helicopter overflew the area where the attack took place in an attempt to locate the gunmen. Authorities found the vehicle utilized by the cartel gunmen near the intersection of 9th and Galeana streets. Authorities cordoned off the area while they combed through the vehicle.

The border city of Matamoros had experienced several weeks of relative peace, however, as Breitbart Texas has reported, in recent days, the city has had several cases of shootings, kidnappings, and other cases of violence sparking concern among locals.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” de Tamaulipas.