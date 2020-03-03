Guatemalan Man Wanted for Child Sex Assault Arrested in North Dakota

Border Patrol agents in the Grand Forks Sector arrested a Guatemalan man wanted in Colorado for sexual assault of a minor. The arrest occurred during a targeted enforcement operation on February 28 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Pembina Station Border Patrol agents participated in a targeted enforcement operation in the Grand Forks area on February 28, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. Agents apprehended a 41-year-old Guatemalan man and transported him to the station for processing.

Processing includes a biometric background investigation and criminal records check. During processing, agents learned that the Guatemalan man has an active warrant from Larimer County, Colorado, officials stated. Agents contacted Colorado officials and confirmed the active warrant for sexual assault of a minor. Border Patrol officials did not disclose details about when or where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

The Guatemalan man is being held pending extradition to Colorado. An immigration detainer has also been placed on the man to ensure immigration officer will get custody of him after the Colorado courts complete their proceedings.

“This arrest is a great example of multi-jurisdictional cooperation working together to remove a child predator from the streets of the United States,” Grand Forks Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks said in a written statement.

That same day, El Centro Sector agents a Salvadoran man after he illegally crossed the border near the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry.

During processing and a biometric background investigation, agents identified the Salvadoran national as 40-year-old Giovanni Alexander Rosales-Bollat. Records revealed a California court convicted the man in October 2006 for “Sex with a Minor 3 Plus Years Younger.” The Los Angeles court sentenced the man to six days confinement and five years of probation.

Rosales is being held in a federal facility pending possible prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If charged and convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

