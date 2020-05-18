Three Men from Yemen Apprehended After Illegal Border Crossing in Arizona

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three migrants from Yemen after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The arrests of the Yemenis follow five Bangladeshis one day earlier.

Yuma Station agents patrolling the border west of San Luis, Arizona, on the night of May 13 encountered a group of men who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents placed them in custody and conducted an initial medical screening, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

After the initial screening, the agents transported the three men to the Border Patrol station where they carried out a biometric background investigation. Agents also checked anti-terrorism watch lists, officials stated.

The agents interviewed the men to learn about their route of travel from Yemen. Later, all three were charged with immigration violations.

One day earlier, agents assigned to the same station apprehended a group of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Breitbart Texas reported.

Yuma Station agents patrolling the border near a levee on Tuesday apprehended a group of five. The agents conducted medical screenings in the field and cleared the men to travel with agents to the Yuma Station, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

During processing, the agents identified the five men as Bangladeshi nationals. “Yuma Sector agents conducted thorough interviews and screenings, which resulted in negative matches through the National Targeting Center and Terrorist Screening Center,” officials said in a written statement.

All five of the Bangladeshi nationals now face federal charges for immigration violations.

In January, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Bangladeshi nationals along with a group of migrants from two other countries. The group of foreign nationals apprehended on January 9 included five Chinese, three Bangladeshi, five Haitians, and a cartel member who was wounded in a gun battle with Mexican state police.

