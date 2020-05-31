Watch: Piles of Bricks Showing Up in Downtown Dallas During Protest

Protest observers in Dallas saw multiple piles of bricks in areas where there is no reported construction. One of those locations is said to be near the Dallas County Courthouse. The Dallas Chief of Police reported nearly being hit by a thrown brick during a protest.

“The Dallas protest was a lot of things,” National Urban League Young Professionals Communications Chairman Reuben Lael posted on Facebook on Saturday. “But I was very disappointed to see this RANDOM stack of bricks in front of the courthouse. #setup.”

A person in the video says there is no construction going on anywhere in the immediate area of the brick pile. “There ain’t no damn construction around here,” the voice said, “You’re just gonna set a pallet of bricks right there.”

It is not currently known who placed the bricks in this location or why.

Twitter user Just M (@MFollowsQ) reported another random pile of bricks located on the outskirts of the downtown area.

Pic of bricks in Dallas was at Routh Street and Howell. #DallasProtests #DallasRiots pic.twitter.com/het7XkV0Aa — Just M ⭐⭐⭐ (@MFollowsQ) May 31, 2020

A woman claiming on Twitter to be a Dallas 911 dispatcher tweeted that once it got dark outside, people started throwing bricks and rocks at officers and deputies.

So I’m a 911 dispatcher in Dallas. This protest was peaceful until it got dark outside and people started throwing bricks and rocks at the officers and deputies….

And THEN DPD deployed the tear gas…

Protesters initiated the violence this time…#dallasprotest — RileyLouWho (@Smiley_TheRiley) May 30, 2020

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall told a reporter Friday night that she was nearly struck by thrown bricks during a protest, CBSDFW reported.

“Everything was peaceful,” Chief Hall told the reporter. “Then, all of a sudden, bricks started hailing (in), hitting our squad cars, hitting our officers, … and then I nearly got hit with a brick.”



She said she was standing near the protests to ensure things remained peaceful and then bricks were thrown in her direction.

“So once they are under attack from bricks and bottles of water, here comes the disruption,” the chief explained. “We are an organization that constantly upholds peaceful protest, but we will not be the target. We will not be the target.”

Dallas Police Department Special Operations Sergeant Keith Samet tweeted a photo showing a police horse he said was hit in the head with a brick. The photos shows the horse bleeding from the injury.

Protestors here in Dallas threw bricks at the mounted patrol, harming at least one horse’s head. pic.twitter.com/a9T9Edu8QR — Sgt. Keith Samet (@DD8122) May 30, 2020

Bricks became used as potentially lethal weapons in others cities across the country. One Twitter user posted that multiple piles of “pre-stacked bricks” were found outside businesses in San Francisco. Another reported seeing people breaking bricks down into “throwable sizes.”

It’s odd I was observing Chicago’s riots all day. First they were throwing water bottles & somehow suddenly people around me were breaking bricks down to throwable sizes. I bailed — Wondered Woman (@Jasmine_Jewels) May 31, 2020

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, another pile of bricks were seen with no construction in the area. “Some random ass bricks, bro,” the videographer said, “ain’t no construction.”

In Raliegh, North Carolina, a “progressive newspaper” news editor for @IndyWeek was “devastated” that bricks were thrown through her window while he was inside Saturday night.

I’m devastated. We are a progressive newspaper. Last night I was inside when the first brick was thrown #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/MJvPdscyqf — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020

In Manhattan, @NewsNTD reporter Kevin R. Hogan Tweeted a video showing protesters breaking into a construction cache in a roadway to pilfer bricks. “Yo, we got bricks. We got bricks!” the rioters can be heard shouting as they tear down the barricades.

“Yo, we got bricks. We got bricks!”—#Rioters in Manhattan chanced upon a cache in the street equipped with bricks and a shovel at 10:01 p.m. on Second Ave between St. Marks Pl. and Seventh St. pic.twitter.com/dYB7vHdYqL — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) May 31, 2020

