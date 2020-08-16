REPORT: Multiple Police Officers Shot in Central Texas Town

An unknown number of Cedar Park Police officers were reportedly shot Sunday afternoon when responding to a call at a home in the central Texas community.

The Cedar Park Police Twitter account alerted followers at 4:30pm local time that “multiple” responding officers were shot in response to a call at a home on Natalie Cove.

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

As of this initial reporting, the situation “remains a very active” scene with a shooting suspect still barricaded within the domicile.

A follow-up tweet notes that three officers were shot at the scene and are now hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect is still not in custody.

The official account notes that other law enforcement agencies are assisting the CPPD at the scene.

Cedar Park is a suburban community situated north of Austin.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more confirmed information when available.

Follow Breitbart Texas on Twitter and Facebook.