Deported Child Sex Offender Arrested Moving Around Texas Checkpoint

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender. The arrest occurred as the criminal alien attempted to sneak around the Falfurrias checkpoint in Brooks County, Texas.

Falfurrias Station Border Patrol agents patrolling ranches in Brooks County came upon a group of seven migrants. Human smugglers routinely march groups of migrants through the ranches to circumvent the interior immigration checkpoint located on U.S. Highway 281, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents transported the migrants to a processing area where they identified one of the men 32-year-old Angel Cardenas-Oliver, a Mexican national.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a criminal background investigation. In this case, a database search uncovered a criminal conviction in Harris County (Houston), Texas. Records obtained from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals that the criminal district court in Houston convicted Cardenas-Oliver in December 2015 for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. The court sentenced the Mexican national to four years in prison and ordered him to be on the registered sex offender list.

Following his release from a Texas prison, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the man to Mexico.

Cardenas-Oliver will now face federal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas for illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender. If convicted on the charge, the Mexican national could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Officials processed the other six migrants under current federal guidelines.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.