125 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine, Heroin Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized more than 125 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in two separate incidents. The seizure prevented more than $2 million in illicit drugs from reaching the streets of American cities.

CBP officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas, observed a 2007 Dodge Ram truck approaching for entry into the United States on October 6. Officers referred the driver, a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP officials in Texas.

Officers scanned the pickup truck with a non-intrusive imaging system and detected anomalies. A physical search of the truck led to the discovery of 29.14 pounds of cocaine. Officials estimate the value of the cocaine to be $224,740. Officers seized the drugs and the pickup truck. They placed the driver under arrest.

The following day, officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge observed a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse approaching for inspection. The officers referred the driver, a 54-year-old U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station. A scan utilizing a non-intrusive imaging system detected anomalies in the vehicle, officials stated.

The officers conducted a physical search of the vehicle and discovered bundles containing 3.3 pounds of heroin and 94.35 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the drugs to have a combined street value of $1,962,137.

Officials seized the drugs and the Traverse and placed the woman under arrest.

In total, the officers assigned to these two Texas-Mexico border crossings found nearly 127 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin with a combined estimated street value of $2,186,877.

“Drug trafficking organizations are persistent in their attempts to smuggle hard narcotics into the United States,” Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry, said in a written statement. “Through hard work and vigilance, we will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs at our port of entry before they can harm our communities.”

Officials turned both cases over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation and referral of charges to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

