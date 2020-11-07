Charred Remains of Kidnapped California Firefighter Found in Mexico

Mexican authorities revealed that kidnappers killed a missing Los Angeles firefighter and burned his remains to hide the evidence. Authorities arrested two people including a woman who allegedly lured the victim to Mexico for the kidnapping.

New information revealed that a firefighter from Los Angeles who had been kidnapped in Mexico in late August was killed and his remains charred in an attempt to dispose of the body, officials in Mexico reported. This week, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office reported they discovered the remains of 48-year-old Frank Aguilar Cornejo in the beach resort city of Rosarito. According to El Imparcial, the remains had been charred in an attempt to dispose of the body. Investigators are conducting forensic and DNA testing.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Aguilar Cornejo went missing in late August while staying at his beach house in Rosarito. The case garnered the attention of the FBI who was in contact with Mexican authorities during the investigation. The most recent information released by the Baja California AG’s Office points to Aguilar going to meet a woman named Fanny “N.” She, with the help of Santos “N” and a third suspect still on the run, attempted to kidnap the firefighter. During the attempt, the suspects shot and killed Aguilar Cornejo. They drove the body to a location off South Boulevard 2000 in Rosarito where they tried to incinerate the remains.

According to El Imparcial, on October 9, authorities arrested Fanny and Santos on “forced disappearance” charges. A Mexican judge ruled the arrest illegal and ordered their release. Authorities obtained a second arrest warrant on kidnapping charges and have been able to hold the two since that time.

