Border Patrol Agent Assaulted in Texas, Shoots Attacker

A Laredo Sector Border Patrol agent used his firearm to defend himself from an attack from a man who illegally crossed the border in South Texas, according to officials. The suspect allegedly assaulted the agent as he attempted to make an arrest.

“While attempting to make an arrest, a confrontation ensued, ultimately leading to the agent discharging his service weapon,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. The incident followed the Laredo North Station agent responding on Monday afternoon to an illegal border crossing in northern Webb County, Texas.

Laredo Sector Agent Involved Shooting Update — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 11, 2020

“A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Laredo North Station was tracking a group of illegal aliens in northern Webb County,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a tweeted video statement. “The agent made contact with one of the subjects and attempted to make an arrest, a physical altercation occurred.”

“During that altercation, the agent ultimately ended up firing his weapon injuring the subject,” Chief Hudak continued. “The subject was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for further treatment.”

Officials said the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the shooting and the assault on the agent.

The incident is also being reviewed by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

During Fiscal Year 2020, migrants assaulted Border Patrol agents 618 times. This is up from 518 the previous year (a nearly 20 percent increase). Of those, 208 involved physical attacks on agents, 114 involved thrown rocks or projectiles, 40 involved the use of a vehicle or vessel, three involved the use of a knife, and eight involved the use of a firearm.

