430 Pounds of Meth Seized at California Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California seized 430 pounds of methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico Border crossing.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Calexico West Port of Entry observed a Chevrolet Express approaching for entry into the United States from Mexico. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, a CBP Human Narcotics Detector Dog alerted to an odor near the rear door of the vehicle, according to information received from CBP officials.

The officers referred the driver, a U.S. citizen, to the secondary inspection area where other officers conducted a non-intrusive imaging system scan of the vehicle. System operators observed anomalies in the vehicle during the inspection.

A physical search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 23 packages believed to be filled with drugs, officials reported. Officers identified the drugs found in the vehicle’s floor and spare tire as methamphetamine.

Officials estimated the 430 pounds of methamphetamine to be worth an estimated $1.2 million.

The officers seized the drugs and the vehicle. They placed the U.S. citizen driver under arrest and turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation into the smuggling incident.

During Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on September 30, CBP OFO officers seized a record 156,901 pounds of methamphetamine and 3,967 pounds of fentanyl. During the first month of this fiscal year, OFO officers seized an additional 21,203 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,075 pounds of fentanyl.

While November’s seizure report is not yet available, seizures of methamphetamine appear to be on track to break last year’s record seizures.

