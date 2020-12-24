Trump Grants Full Pardon to Third Former Border Patrol Agent

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to former U.S. Border Patrol agent and Coast Guard veteran Gary Brugman. The pardon follows by one day the President’s action to pardon two other former agents.

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Gary Brugman,” the White House said in a written statement Wednesday night. “His clemency is supported by numerous elected officials, including Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Senators Ted Cruz, and John Cornyn, Representative Louie Gohmert, Representative Ted Poe, Representative Steve King, Representative Paul Gosar, Representative Walter Jones, Representative Brian Babin, and Representative John Culberson.”

The White House statement continues:

Mr. Brugman served this country for 8 years in the Coast Guard and then for 4 years as a U.S. Border Patrol agent. While protecting our borders at Eagle Pass, Texas, Mr. Brugman intercepted nearly a dozen illegal immigrants, pursued them on foot, and apprehended them. Mr. Brugman was accused of knocking one of the illegal immigrants to the ground and was prosecuted on that basis for deprivation of rights. He served 27 months in prison, where other inmates sought to harm him because of his law enforcement background. After being released from prison, Mr. Brugman went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management.

Agent Bergman previously told Breitbart Texas that when he came out of the brush, he found a junior agent surrounded in the darkness by this group of illegal immigrants. While most of the group sat on the ground as ordered, two remained in a squatting position where they could easily jump up and attack the outnumbered agent in the center.

Brugman said he ordered the man to sit on the ground. When he refused to comply, he said he placed his boot flatly on the man’s back and pushed him to the ground. He also forced the second man to the ground.

He said neither man was injured in the incident.

Prosecutors in the Western District of Texas under former President George W. Bush filed charges several months later.

Brugman’s pardon follows by one day, the full pardons issued to two other former Border Patrol agents — Ignacio Ramos and Jose Compean, Breitbart Texas reported. These two agents were also prosecuted by the Bush Administration.

