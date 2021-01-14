2020: Mexico Recovers Bodies of 53 Migrants near U.S. Border

The Mexican government reported the recovery of 53 migrant bodies near the U.S. border during 2020. Many drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Officials with the Mexican National Migration Institute stated the 53 migrants were mostly from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Haiti, the Laredo Morning Times reported. Others were Mexican nationals while some were U.S. citizens seeking to sneak back into the United States.

A pregnant woman and her husband died while trying to illegally enter the U.S. This is horrific. These tragic deaths are preventable. Turning your lives over to the smugglers and trying to illegally enter the U.S. is not the answer. https://t.co/kjzQqJv7OL — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 13, 2021

Mexican immigration officials said most of the deaths of the migrants were drownings as people attempted to illegally cross its northern border into the United States.

Much like in the U.S., many of the migrants died from dehydration or injuries in desert and mountain areas after being abandoned by human smugglers, the report continues.

Officials said most of the deceased migrants were adult males. Although, two were reported to be infants.

Most recently, a pregnant Haitian woman and her husband drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

Mexican officials recovered the husband’s body on their side of the river while Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Station recovered the pregnant woman’s body a few days later on the U.S. side.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, Oct. 1, agents assigned to Del Rio Sector have recovered the bodies of 18 suspected illegal immigrants who had recently entered or were attempting to illegally enter the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan frequently warns migrants about the dangers of attempting the journey from Central America through Mexico to the U.S. southern border.

Border Patrol and @CBPAMO agents continue to encounter migrants who endanger themselves in maritime events. Such attempts often involve inadequate, dangerous homemade vessels and often turn into rescue operations. https://t.co/CAr2cq3qgW — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 8, 2021