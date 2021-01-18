114 Migrants Found in U-Haul near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped human smugglers from moving more than 100 migrants from the border region into the U.S. interior. Agents found them packed in the cargo area of a U-Haul box truck.

Laredo Station Border Patrol agents received information about suspected human smuggling activity in south Laredo. When they responded to the scene, they found a U-Haul box truck parked suspiciously, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Yesterday evening, #USBP Laredo Sector agents responded to a report of suspicious activity in south Laredo. When agents arrived, they discovered 114 illegal aliens hidden inside a U-Haul box truck. #BorderSecurity @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/n9gInDGKcZ — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) January 15, 2021

The agents carried out a search and discovered 114 migrants locked inside the cargo area of the truck. Officials said most of the migrants wore no personal protective equipment or masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The agents placed the migrants under arrest for immigration violations and conducted a brief medical screening.

An immigration interview identified the migrants as having come to the United States from six separate nations. Those include Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Peru, officials stated.

Border Patrol officials seized the U-Haul truck involved in the failed human smuggling attempt.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, approximately 90 percent of apprehended migrants are returned to Mexico after undergoing a medical screening and biometric background investigation, CBP officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

“Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit,” Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the transporting of large groups of people without PPE in close dangerous quarters endangers the individuals and safety of our Nation.”

