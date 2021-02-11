59 Migrants Found in Texas Human Smuggling Stash House near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 59 migrants warehoused near a Texas stash house near the Mexican border.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents responded to information about a suspected human smuggling stash house operation near Mission, Texas, according to a tweet from Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

RGV agents arrested 59 illegal aliens at a stash house in Mission, TX. 26 individuals were located inside a small travel-trailer located on the property. Almost daily, agents continue to encounter similar situations across the RGV. pic.twitter.com/o83l8PiZUW — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 10, 2021

Responding agents found a small travel trailer with 59 people packed inside. It is not clear from the tweet if the migrants were wearing masks at the time of discovery. Border Patrol did eventually provide PPE.

Hastings said his agents are finding these types of conditions across the RGV Sector.

In January, RGV Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 17,506 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry, according to the Southwest Border Migration Report released late Wednesday night. This represents 23 percent of the more than 75,000 migrants apprehended in January in the nine southwest border sectors.

More than 13,000 of the migrants apprehended in the RGV Sector in January are reported to be single adults. This is followed by 2,119 Unaccompanied Alien Children and 1,927 Family Migrant Unit Aliens, the report indicates.