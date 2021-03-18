EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cartels Are Driving Traffic to U.S. Border, Says Rep. Chip Roy

Mexican cartels are behind the dramatic increase in activity at the U.S.-Mexico Border and are benefiting from mixed messages coming from Washington, Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) said during a tour of South Texas this week.

Breitbart Texas interviewed Congressman Roy after his fact-finding trip that included a child detention facility in Carrizo Springs and an unannounced tour of the border in Laredo.

“The worst part of all of this is the extent to which cartels are driving the traffic, their fingerprints are all over this,” Roy said. “They move human beings for profit and when they do so, they are endangering the lives of immigrants who are taking this dangerous journey–oftentimes kids and they are being exploited for money.”

According to Roy, the sharp increase human smuggling has taken place since the start of the administration of President Joe Biden.

“These policies by the [Biden] Administration, often in the name of compassion, I think its the opposite–its in the false name of compassion, open borders are empowering the cartels allowing them to make more money moving people and we are seeing the abuses that then take place.”

