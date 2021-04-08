Texas State Trooper Shot During Pursuit of Bryan Shooting Suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday afternoon that a state trooper sustained a gunshot injury during a pursuit of person suspected of being involved in an earlier shooting in Bryan. The still-unidentified officer is in “serious but stable” condition, according to early reports.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

The second shooting incident reportedly occurred in Grimes County, Texas, due east of the original shooting at an office park in Bryan, according to KBTX. Initial reports indicate that the shooter is the same suspect involved in the prior incident at Kent Moore Cabinets, according to KIRO. The unnamed suspect is reported to be an employee of the company, according to Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske.

At the original scene, one person died and four were rushed to a local hospital and are now listed in critical condition. Another victim is listed in non-critical condition due to an asthma attack, according to local reports.

Nearby Iola Independent School District has now lifted its lockdown in response to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.