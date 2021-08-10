WATCH: Cartel Shootout Halts Mexican Soccer Match

A cartel-related shooting during a packed soccer game in central Mexico forced attendees to flee for cover on Monday. The gunmen killed three and injured two nearby spectators.

The shooting took place on Monday evening in Guanajuato. Gunmen arrived at a soccer field in the city of Leon and began shooting at two men near the parking lot during a match.

Ataque a balazos esta tarde en un campo de fútbol en Santa Ana del Conde, municipio de León, #Guanajuato pic.twitter.com/eG7HF6wpS7 — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) August 10, 2021

Video from the game captured the moment when spectators began to seek cover.

According to El Universal, the attack was carried out by five gunmen armed with one AK-47 and one AR-15. In recent months, Guanajuato has become one of the most violent states in Mexico as Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion works to take over control of the local drug trade and black market fuel operations. El Universal reported that 65 individuals have been murdered in the state in the span of a week.

