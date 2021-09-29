Gunmen Murder Mexican Journalist — 7th Killed in Mexico This Year

Gunmen shot and killed a journalist in Central Mexico, marking the seventh murder of its kind in 2021.

¿Se presidente @lopezobrador_ hasta cuándo dejarán de matar periodistas en México? ahora fue en Morelos donde asesinaron al compañero Manuel González Reyes esperamos que el Gobernador @cuauhtemocb10 y usted hagan algo, la libertad de expresión en México está siendo acallada. pic.twitter.com/BCpkRdLnmV — Omar Bello Pineda (@OmarBelloZihua) September 29, 2021

The shooting took place on Tuesday afternoon in Cuernavaca, Morelos, when 55-year-old Manuel Gonzalez Reyes was eating street tacos. A group of gunmen shot him and fled the scene, Expresion Politica reported. State officials have not released any statements on the case, however, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico publicly asked for an investigation into the murder.

Lamentamos el asesinato del editor Manuel Reyes en #Morelos y hacemos un llamado a una investigación que contemple su trabajo como periodista. #PrensaLibre #NiUnoMás — Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) September 29, 2021

Gonzalez Reyes founded an online publication called Agencia PM Noticias where he published stories on local crime and politics. Gonzalez Reyes had also taken part in local politics, however a motive for the murder has not been publicly revealed by authorities. The online publication organized the raffle to help cover the funeral cost.

In August, a group of gunmen shot 61-year-old Jacinto Romero Flores, a veteran journalist in Veracruz. The radio journalist had been previously threatened for his work in Mexico.

