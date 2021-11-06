Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man Who Fell 20 Feet from Cliff in Texas

Eagle Pass South Station Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant who injured his leg after falling 20 feet from a cliff. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican migrant after he fell from a 20-foot cliff in Eagle Pass, Texas. The migrant required transportation to a San Antonio hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Eagle Pass South Station agents received information about a migrant falling from a 20-foot cliff along a creek bank. The agents quickly responded and set up a search and rescue operation, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials in the Del Rio Sector.

The agents found the Mexican national at the bottom of the cliff in Eagle Pass. An EMT-certified agent examined the migrant and found multiple leg injuries. Agents carried the man out on a litter and arranged transportation to a local hospital.

Doctors stabilized the migrant and arranged transportation to a San Antonio-area hospital for additional treatment.

During Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 13,000 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico, according to reports published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. This represents an increase of 153 percent over the previous fiscal year total of 5,071 rescues.

In fact, the FY21 rescues are more than the totals of FY20 (5,071) and FY19 (4,920) combined, the report reveals.

In addition, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrews rescued 423 migrants in FY21, 184 in FY20, and 377 in FY19.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.