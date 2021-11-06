Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man Who Fell 20 Feet from Cliff in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican migrant after he fell from a 20-foot cliff in Eagle Pass, Texas. The migrant required transportation to a San Antonio hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Eagle Pass South Station agents received information about a migrant falling from a 20-foot cliff along a creek bank. The agents quickly responded and set up a search and rescue operation, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials in the Del Rio Sector.

Illegal Entry Turned Cliffside Rescue: Eagle Pass South Station EMT agents put their training to use yesterday, rescuing an injured migrant that fell from a 20-foot cliff. Agents applied their skills and experience, quickly planning and executing a challenging rescue. pic.twitter.com/UQvriH6PbI — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 5, 2021

The agents found the Mexican national at the bottom of the cliff in Eagle Pass. An EMT-certified agent examined the migrant and found multiple leg injuries. Agents carried the man out on a litter and arranged transportation to a local hospital.

Doctors stabilized the migrant and arranged transportation to a San Antonio-area hospital for additional treatment.

During Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 13,000 migrants along the southwest border with Mexico, according to reports published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. This represents an increase of 153 percent over the previous fiscal year total of 5,071 rescues.

In fact, the FY21 rescues are more than the totals of FY20 (5,071) and FY19 (4,920) combined, the report reveals.

In addition, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrews rescued 423 migrants in FY21, 184 in FY20, and 377 in FY19.