EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Smugglers Coordinate with National Guard to Ferry Migrants into South Texas

ROMA, Texas — Human smugglers ferried more than 100 migrants into the downtown square Monday night. National Guardsmen assisted Border Patrol agents to line the migrants and march them into the city for transport. In what has become a nightly ritual, smugglers made short work of transporting the migrants into Roma from Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas.

The Central American migrants were mostly from Guatemala and Nicaragua. Breitbart Texas interviewed several who said they were fleeing government corruption, violence, and poverty. Most said they hoped they would be allowed to remain in the United States and receive asylum.

The smugglers openly communicate with the soldiers and Border Patrol agents, coordinating where to beach the raft so children can easily climb the riverbank.

Once on dry land, soldiers and Border Patrol agents march the migrants downtown and take basic biographical information.

The migrants will be taken to a nearby soft-sided processing center. Many of the family unit migrants with tender age children will ultimately be released. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested more than 549,000 migrants in Fiscal Year 2021. Roughly 257,000 of those were classified as family unit members, according to the Border Patrol.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.