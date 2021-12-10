Smugglers Abandon Injured Migrant Woman in Arizona for Two Days

Border Patrol agents on routine duty in the remote desert region southeast of Yuma, Arizona, discovered a migrant woman sprawled on the sand Thursday. The woman, later identified as a Guatemalan citizen, was injured and left by human traffickers for two days. The woman is now being treated for her injuries.

The migrant was treated at the scene by responding agents until she was flown to a hospital in Phoenix for advanced care. The 31-year-old was dehydrated and suffering from a leg injury.

Border Patrol agents investigating the incident believe smugglers abandoned the woman and returned to Mexico. The incident is one of many that the Border Patrol is encountering in the region due to a recent spike in migrant crossings in the Yuma area. On Thursday, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls issued an emergency proclamation.

Most of the migrant groups are crossing the border by breaching a wall gap near the Morelos Dam west of the city. However, many migrants continue to cross through more remote, isolated areas in hopes of evading apprehension.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.