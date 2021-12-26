Agents Spread Christmas Cheer to Children in Border Communities

Border Patrol agents spread Christmas cheer in communities along the southwest and northern borders in the days leading up to the holiday weekend. While most American families gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ, Border Patrol agents continued their vigilance to protect our nation’s borders.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted photos of Border Patrol agents delivering Christmas presents in the communities where they serve our nation’s border security mission. The photos show agents from the Swanton Sector along the Canadian border to the Falfurrias Sation near the Texas border with Mexico.

In far West Texas, Big Bend Sector agents teamed up with a local business to bring presents to families in need, the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council tweeted.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum tweeted images of Border Patrol agents bringing “Green Santa and the Grinch” to local school breakfast gatherings.

Breakfast with Green Santa and the Grinch at LRN and LRS.

The school visits included the delivery of Christmas presents to spread the joy of the holiday season.

US Border Patrol Laredo Sector agents together with USBP Green Santa, donated gifts to children during the annual Homes for Harmony Toy Drive.

El Paso, Border Patrol agents teamed up with a CBP Air and Marine helicopter aircrew to deliver Santa Claus to schools in the Socorro Independent School District. Bill Sybert School Principal Gabriela Elliott tweeted photos from the program.

Our Scholars said, "Santa upgraded his sleigh!" What a fun & festive event for our scholars! TY Border Patrol & Customs & Enforcement for spreading cheer & Christmas Spirit. We appreciate the generosity. Our scholars were surprised.

Agents also spent the holiday season gathering and distributing gifts to the families of fallen agents, Breitbart Texas reported.

Border Patrol Chief Ortiz traveled to the Lincoln Memorial to deliver a Christmas message to the agents who would be working the border over the holiday weekend.