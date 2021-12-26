Agents Spread Christmas Cheer to Children in Border Communities

Border Patrol Christmas - FAL
U.S. Border Patrol/Falfurrias Station
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents spread Christmas cheer in communities along the southwest and northern borders in the days leading up to the holiday weekend. While most American families gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ, Border Patrol agents continued their vigilance to protect our nation’s borders.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted photos of Border Patrol agents delivering Christmas presents in the communities where they serve our nation’s border security mission. The photos show agents from the Swanton Sector along the Canadian border to the Falfurrias Sation near the Texas border with Mexico.

In far West Texas, Big Bend Sector agents teamed up with a local business to bring presents to families in need, the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council tweeted.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum tweeted images of Border Patrol agents bringing “Green Santa and the Grinch” to local school breakfast gatherings.

The school visits included the delivery of Christmas presents to spread the joy of the holiday season.

El Paso, Border Patrol agents teamed up with a CBP Air and Marine helicopter aircrew to deliver Santa Claus to schools in the Socorro Independent School District. Bill Sybert School Principal Gabriela Elliott tweeted photos from the program.

Agents also spent the holiday season gathering and distributing gifts to the families of fallen agents, Breitbart Texas reported.

Border Patrol Fallen Agents Fund members deliver Christmas gifts to be delivered to the children of agents who died in the line of duty. (Border Patrol Fallen Agents Fund)

Border Patrol Fallen Agents Fund members deliver Christmas gifts to be delivered to the children of agents who died in the line of duty. (Border Patrol Fallen Agents Fund)

Border Patrol Chief Ortiz traveled to the Lincoln Memorial to deliver a Christmas message to the agents who would be working the border over the holiday weekend.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.