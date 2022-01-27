WATCH: Agents Rescue Migrant from California Border Canal Before 50-Foot Drop

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant struggling to cross the swiftly moving All-American Canal in Southern California. The agents rescued the migrant just upstream from a 49-foot drop in May of 2021.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a video showing a Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent risking his own life to rescue a migrant attempting to illegally cross the All-American Canal. The video shows the agent and the migrant struggling against the swiftly moving current of the border canal.

#RESCUE ⛑In May of 2021, BORSTAR agents responded to a migrant struggling to #swim across the All-American Canal. The swift current of the canal threatened to take him over a 49 ft drop just beyond his location. Agents jumped into action, saving the man’s life. @CBP #MMP pic.twitter.com/ZiR5VlNCED — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) January 26, 2022

“Agents jumped into action, saving the man’s life,” Bovino stated.

Bovino and Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted the video this week to illustrate the dangers of these types of border crossings and the risk Border Patrol agents take to save the lives of these illegal border crossers.

The All-American Canal presents extreme danger to anyone who crosses it. Thanks to an El Centro Sector agent’s remarkable heroism, a migrant was saved last May. #HonorFirst https://t.co/fMfaIo8EHS — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 27, 2022

During Fiscal Year 21, Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 13,000 migrants from life-threatening situations. During the first three months of FY22, which began on October 1, 2021, agents along the southwest border with Mexico have already rescued 3,405 more, according to the latest information published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Migrants put themselves at great risk when they put their lives in the hands of human smugglers. A report produced by the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project revealed the number of migrants who are missing or confirmed dead along the U.S.-Mexico Border hit an all-time high in 2021, Breitbart Texas reported.

The report shows that 658 migrants are known to have died or have gone missing in the border region. This is up from 476 (37 percent) from the previous year.