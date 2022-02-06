New Cartel Killing Field Found in Mexican Border State

Mexican authorities have found a new killing field in the border state of Tamaulipas being used by cartel gunmen to incinerate their victims. The discovery comes at a time when the federal government has been unable to stop the country’s raging cartel violence and forced disappearances.

The discovery took place this week in Jimenez, a rural community northeast of the state capital Ciudad Victoria, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas State Police revealed. During the discovery, authorities also found five vehicles, a tractor-trailer with fuel remains inside, and signs of the location having been used as a camp by a drug cartel.

At the narco-camp, authorities collected several charred bone fragments consistent with the incineration of victims. Those samples are expected to undergo testing, authorities revealed in a statement. Authorities did not disclose how long the killing field had been in operation or how many bodies are believed to have been disposed of there.

According to Tamaulipas state authorities, one of the vehicles found at the cartel extermination site is believed to be one that was used in a kidnapping over the weekend. As Breitbart Texas reported, a group of gunmen kidnapped a motorist in Ciudad Victoria and then clashed with state authorities in a series of shootouts.

The violence in Ciudad Victoria comes at a time when the Gulf Cartel has been trying to take over areas that were controlled by their rivals with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The reignited turf war has led to several murders and gun battles in the central part of the state.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.