U.S. Stops All Mexican Avocado Imports Over Cartel Threats

The U.S. government stopped imports of Mexican avocado after cartels threatened an American inspector working in that country.

The suspension came just before Super Bowl Sunday, one of the days in the U.S. with the largest consumption of avocado. Mexico’s Agriculture Secretariat confirmed the suspension of these imports through a prepared statement on Saturday evening.

In the statement, Mexican agriculture officials revealed that one of the entities under the U.S. Department of Agriculture took that measure after one of their inspectors working in Uruapan, Michoacán received threats to his work-issued cell phone. In order to protect crops from pests, the USDA has a long history of sending inspectors to other countries that export produce to the United States.

The import suspension comes at a time when the largest association of avocado farmers in Mexico spent money on an ad campaign that would feature their produce during Superbowl Sunday. It remains unclear how much the import sanction will affect the price and supply of avocado in the U.S.

Les presentamos la versión extendida del comercial de Aguacates de México para el Súper Bowl. @AvosFromMexico pic.twitter.com/jV21xYgVxa — APEAM, A.C. (@apeamac) February 9, 2022

Avocado is mostly produced in Michoacan and Jalisco, two of the most violent states in Mexico. The region is currently being fought over between Cartel Jalisco New Generation and an alliance of smaller cartels — called United Cartels — which have the support of the Sinaloa Cartel. Avocado farmers in Michoacan have long complained about having to pay protection fees to criminal organizations and that the government does little to improve security in the region.

