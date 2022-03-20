115 Migrants, 3 Unaccompanied Children Found in Fleeing Tractor-Trailer in Texas near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted a human smuggling incident involving a tractor-trailer. After the driver attempted to flee, agents eventually found 115 migrants, including three children, locked inside the trailer.

Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a tractor-trailer traveling east toward the interstate highway on the evening of March 17. The driver failed to yield when the agent activated his emergency lights, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents eventually stopped the driver near mile marker 10. During a search of the trailer, agents found 115 migrants loved inside with no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the human smuggler.

The 115 migrants included three unaccompanied minors. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. All had no documents allowing them to legally be present in the United States.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted photos of three smuggling attempts during this timeframe that resulted in the apprehension of 193 migrants during a 36-hour period.

Laredo Sector Agents rescue almost 200 undocumented individuals in 3 smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas within 36 hours. The smuggling scams resulted in 193 undocumented individuals being rescued. All subjects had no legal documentation to remain in the United States legally. pic.twitter.com/qUkFEcNWV3 — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) March 19, 2022

Elsewhere in the sector, Laredo West agents teamed up with the Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit to apprehend 20 more migrants out on arid ranch lands. Chief Landrum tweeted photos documenting the arrests.

#USBP Laredo West agents working alongside the Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) apprehend 20 undocumented individuals fully dressed in camouflage attire. All individuals were transported to the Laredo West Station for processing.

#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/Xx6jSMJfQh — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) March 19, 2022